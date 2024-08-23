I was recommended this as a novice user. I have smoked before but only once a year on average tops. Usually would end up in hard couch lock, non functional until I could pass out. I’ve been stressed and wanted to relax a bit but remain functional so this is what my budtender recommended. It has hit exactly the mark I was shooting for. I feel mellowed out but still able to do more than just nothing. A bit of head rush and a very mild chest tingle. Might get up and get some things done today.