The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.