Nectarine Lips by Wolf Genetics is a fruity mixture of unknown strains. Expressing a sweet, tropical aroma with touches of peach and nectarine, this strain lures consumers in with its sugary stone fruit aroma. Nectarine Lips offers a pleasant “brain-high,” as described by the breeder, making it a social and cerebral buzz that is energetic without being overstimulating. This plant develops pink and purple buds over its snappy 57-day flowering period and has some strong natural resistances to drought and inclement weather. 

Avatar for forestwoods80
Member since 2017
This strain has pungent citrus notes when fresh. It has a pleasant cerebral high that feels like a shower is running over your head which is quite nice. Very light body buzz. Good daytime medz for sure!
Avatar for reignayanna
Member since 2018
Yummy. Reminds me a little of grapefruit.
Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
Epic plant. Very easy to grow and rewarding plant. Beautiful flowers and delicious smooth smoke \ vape. Can't have enough of this flavor!
Avatar for canabusrunmeover
Member since 2018
I am extremely pleased with this strain. It is relaxing, and at the same time provides a kind of lucidity. I love winding down by myself sober, but this has me craving company and social contact, exchange of ideas, because I am abuzz with them. The Effects aren't kidding about "Creative". This would...
Avatar for Qtee1980
Member since 2019
This strain is fire. It had me begging to suck this man d**k!!
