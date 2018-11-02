Nectarine Lips by Wolf Genetics is a fruity mixture of unknown strains. Expressing a sweet, tropical aroma with touches of peach and nectarine, this strain lures consumers in with its sugary stone fruit aroma. Nectarine Lips offers a pleasant “brain-high,” as described by the breeder, making it a social and cerebral buzz that is energetic without being overstimulating. This plant develops pink and purple buds over its snappy 57-day flowering period and has some strong natural resistances to drought and inclement weather.