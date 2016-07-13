Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very strong stuff. Couch lock on a scale of 1-10 is probably an 8. I tried this once at night, kept me awake for a little bit, but I've been trying at day lately. Leaves you a little sleepy after a couple hours. Smoked at 12 and still feel high at 7:30 pm. So yeah it's long lasting high for sure. Gr...
I'm pretty effin' far from being a novice smoker; and my tolerance is pretty high for even the most potent strains. As I prefer really good, heady, indicas; I may have fallen in love with this strain. It gave me an immediate influx of euphoria and lasted a good while too, which is a major plus. The ...