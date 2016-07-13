ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for shroast
Member since 2017
Fantastically relaxing. I feel like i'm floating around in the orbit of Neptune. One of my favorites.
Avatar for frankie23
Member since 2015
got the giggles
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for txkevin
Member since 2016
Excellent strain for insomnia and depression A little heady at first, but melts depression while guiding you into a deep sleep.
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for frankie23
Member since 2015
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for HookahWeed
Member since 2016
Very strong stuff. Couch lock on a scale of 1-10 is probably an 8. I tried this once at night, kept me awake for a little bit, but I've been trying at day lately. Leaves you a little sleepy after a couple hours. Smoked at 12 and still feel high at 7:30 pm. So yeah it's long lasting high for sure. Gr...
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for cloudroyal
Member since 2015
I'm pretty effin' far from being a novice smoker; and my tolerance is pretty high for even the most potent strains. As I prefer really good, heady, indicas; I may have fallen in love with this strain. It gave me an immediate influx of euphoria and lasted a good while too, which is a major plus. The ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for cloudroyal
Member since 2015
I'm a veteran consumer and my tolerance is pretty high for even the most high end strains; but this took me to Neptune immediately, and I stayed up there for a minute...top notch. Looking for seeds...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hufflepuff1
Member since 2016
Definitely a weekend strain, it takes you to space real fast! Love the aroma, littlest hit, hits hard. Overall great strain.
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted