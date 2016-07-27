As common for OG (“Ocean Grown”) strains, this planetary OG is a potent indica with a high THC content optimal for nighttime use. Neptune OG sets itself apart by its euphoric onset prior to the heavy, sedative effects, making it also useful for stress relief. This strain also differs from typical indicas in its earthy aroma that delivers smoothly with low expansion. An established strain within the medicinal cannabis community, Neptune OG can be appropriately described as otherworldly.
