Avatar for Joe_M_svt
Member since 2018
Sticky, somewhat dense and slightly stemmy. Really nice smell in the jar, and while being smoked ( I use a glass pipe, as always ). Very relaxing, and really nice for a nighttime smoke. Enjoy, people.
Euphoric
Avatar for Gtrap777
Member since 2018
Very impressed with this planetary strain. However, nothing steams like Jupiter OG! Everyone’s body is different.
Avatar for Octavius_bumblebee
Member since 2018
Excellent for just chillin. Good body high.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hornig11
Member since 2017
Another one for the books ... if your looking for deep sleep and cool dreams 🤙🏼
Avatar for jeremytel
Member since 2016
Best Indica I've ever had. Focused when your eyes are open and lights out when they're shut!
Avatar for bummedartist
Member since 2017
Made me hella paranoid at first, then I started painting and it chilled out, now I feel great happy hungry and sleepy, rad. Definitely a strain for the night time
FocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for naghavi
Member since 2016
the strain did what it was intended to do. very sedating and good for sleeping, although it's extremely stemmy and hard to break apart. not a fan of a texture of the bud so much. bit for sleeping or anxiety, neptune does the job.
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
Very relaxing "in the couch" effect that my wife and I both enjoyed. Not sure about flavor via vaping.
Relaxed