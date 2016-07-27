Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
the strain did what it was intended to do. very sedating and good for sleeping, although it's extremely stemmy and hard to break apart. not a fan of a texture of the bud so much. bit for sleeping or anxiety, neptune does the job.