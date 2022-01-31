I was glued to the couch (and pretty nonverbal) for the first 15 minutes after I took a big hit of this for the first time. You may want to start out slow with this as it is very strong, but it is one of my favorites ever. First impressions were cerebral, pain-free, & tingly. Uplifting. Buzzed but mellow. Dizzy (in a good way) and somewhat euphoric and talkative, but calm. Definitely on the indica side. This one is interesting because, if you don’t eat anything, it almost acts as an appetite suppressant. However, the moment you eat something, you will never want to stop eating. Great sleep on this one. I fall asleep easily and wake up feeling pretty good. Some of the best weed sleep I’ve had next to Northern Lights.