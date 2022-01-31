Nerds reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nerds.
Nerds strain effects
Nerds strain flavors
Nerds strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Nerds reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
E........n
January 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This strain can definitely vary on the THC%. Although the description says ideal for beginners, from my experience it was definitely one of the most Cerebral & Euphoric strains I have tried today. I feel this is more of an Indica Dominant Hybrid (according to my body and the lack of food in my pantry) but my Girl was having some pretty obvious sativa Dominant side effects. Everyone is different ✌️ strain made it to my Top 10 for sure, ol Girl enjoyed it as much as well! Happy Smoking! 😶🌫️🤯
a........t
January 16, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
It was a good high but it smells horrible
P........s
October 18, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Great taste, and the high is amazing oh lord lol.
g........0
May 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Talkative
I was glued to the couch (and pretty nonverbal) for the first 15 minutes after I took a big hit of this for the first time. You may want to start out slow with this as it is very strong, but it is one of my favorites ever. First impressions were cerebral, pain-free, & tingly. Uplifting. Buzzed but mellow. Dizzy (in a good way) and somewhat euphoric and talkative, but calm. Definitely on the indica side. This one is interesting because, if you don’t eat anything, it almost acts as an appetite suppressant. However, the moment you eat something, you will never want to stop eating. Great sleep on this one. I fall asleep easily and wake up feeling pretty good. Some of the best weed sleep I’ve had next to Northern Lights.
V........0
July 8, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
smells like a delicous punch , Solid hybrid , very relaxing ,heavy handed on the euphoric effect , smoke tasted like it smelled here and there.
j........3
July 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Review specifically for “tropical nerds” (basically any nerds strain): Oh how I miss my Tropical Nerds. Beautiful purple and violet nugs, an amazing smell and so much kief indeed. About the most perfect hybrid anyone could ask for. Highly recommend.
1........r
December 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Enjoyed this strain . Got alil taster from my dispenser.. Definitely going to buy more to have for sleep and pain relief.
d........2
September 29, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Euphoric & Focused Sweet Taste Taste 6/10