Nerds strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Tingly

Uplifted

Nerds strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress

January 31, 2022
This strain can definitely vary on the THC%. Although the description says ideal for beginners, from my experience it was definitely one of the most Cerebral & Euphoric strains I have tried today. I feel this is more of an Indica Dominant Hybrid (according to my body and the lack of food in my pantry) but my Girl was having some pretty obvious sativa Dominant side effects. Everyone is different ✌️ strain made it to my Top 10 for sure, ol Girl enjoyed it as much as well! Happy Smoking! 😶‍🌫️🤯
31 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
It was a good high but it smells horrible
11 people found this helpful
October 18, 2021
Great taste, and the high is amazing oh lord lol.
11 people found this helpful
May 17, 2023
I was glued to the couch (and pretty nonverbal) for the first 15 minutes after I took a big hit of this for the first time. You may want to start out slow with this as it is very strong, but it is one of my favorites ever. First impressions were cerebral, pain-free, & tingly. Uplifting. Buzzed but mellow. Dizzy (in a good way) and somewhat euphoric and talkative, but calm. Definitely on the indica side. This one is interesting because, if you don’t eat anything, it almost acts as an appetite suppressant. However, the moment you eat something, you will never want to stop eating. Great sleep on this one. I fall asleep easily and wake up feeling pretty good. Some of the best weed sleep I’ve had next to Northern Lights.
5 people found this helpful
July 8, 2022
smells like a delicous punch , Solid hybrid , very relaxing ,heavy handed on the euphoric effect , smoke tasted like it smelled here and there.
3 people found this helpful
July 20, 2024
Review specifically for “tropical nerds” (basically any nerds strain): Oh how I miss my Tropical Nerds. Beautiful purple and violet nugs, an amazing smell and so much kief indeed. About the most perfect hybrid anyone could ask for. Highly recommend.
3 people found this helpful
December 8, 2022
Enjoyed this strain . Got alil taster from my dispenser.. Definitely going to buy more to have for sleep and pain relief.
2 people found this helpful
September 29, 2023
Euphoric & Focused Sweet Taste Taste 6/10
2 people found this helpful

