This strain can definitely vary on the THC%. Although the description says ideal for beginners, from my experience it was definitely one of the most Cerebral & Euphoric strains I have tried today. I feel this is more of an Indica Dominant Hybrid (according to my body and the lack of food in my pantry) but my Girl was having some pretty obvious sativa Dominant side effects. Everyone is different ✌️ strain made it to my Top 10 for sure, ol Girl enjoyed it as much as well! Happy Smoking! 😶‍🌫️🤯