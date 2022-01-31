stock photo similar to Nerds
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Nerds

aka Nerdz, Blue Nerds, Pink Nerds, Nerds OG, Nerdz OG, Blue Nerdz

Nerds, also known as "Nerdz," "Blue Nerds," "Pink Nerds," "Nerds OG," "Nerdz OG," and "Blue Nerdz" is a balanced hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Grape Ape. The effects of Nerds are euphoric and cerebral. Nerds has a reputation for stimulating creativity. This strain features a grape forward flavor profile with undertones of sweet and fruity strawberry. Nerds THC level is around 15% which makes it an ideal strain choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Nerds was originally bred by Oregon Microgrowers Guild. The weed strain Nerds is only for adults age 21 or older and is not associated with the candy of the same name.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Nerds

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Nerds strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Uplifted

Nerds strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Nerds products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Nerds near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Nerds strain reviews27

January 31, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This strain can definitely vary on the THC%. Although the description says ideal for beginners, from my experience it was definitely one of the most Cerebral & Euphoric strains I have tried today. I feel this is more of an Indica Dominant Hybrid (according to my body and the lack of food in my pantry) but my Girl was having some pretty obvious sativa Dominant side effects. Everyone is different ✌️ strain made it to my Top 10 for sure, ol Girl enjoyed it as much as well! Happy Smoking! 😶‍🌫️🤯
31 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
It was a good high but it smells horrible
11 people found this helpful
October 18, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Dry mouth
Great taste, and the high is amazing oh lord lol.
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Nerds strain genetics

Nerds grow information

According to growers, this strain flowers into bright green nugs accented by pops of dark purple throughout.