Netbanger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Monkey Berries and Bouncing Betty. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Netbanger is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by FireMids Genetics, the average price of Netbanger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Netbanger’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Netbanger, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







