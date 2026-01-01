Nevada Mints is an indica-leaning hybrid (≈60–70% indica / 30–40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 22–30%, bred from mint-forward Kush and Cookies-style genetics depending on the cut. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a cool, creamy profile of sweet mint layered with earthy kush, subtle cookie-like richness, and a touch of citrus spice. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Nevada Mints offers a smooth and refreshing flavor experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that gradually settles into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Balanced yet potent, Nevada Mints is ideal for unwinding while still maintaining a clear, relaxed state of mind. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!