Nigerian Silver strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Nigerian Silver strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
G........y
March 11, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is like a sativa blue dream on crack! I love the feeling of the Nigerian silver. Makes you feel like everything is just as it should be. Content, satisfied; no worries. I love this strain!
L........r
January 20, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
This strain offers a nice happy high, not too foggy head and leaves you with the ability to concentrate. Good for day high. I am a heavy user and 3 tokes on my Aerizer dry vape @ 393° gave me a good 90 min buzz. Dry mouth, but what doesn’t?
D........k
October 25, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
My favorite strain I’ve ever had. I was completely functional and was able to enjoy reading and doing work while in an uplifted state. Many strains leave me lost for words but I was talkative and confident off of Nigerian 10/10 recommend
d........9
June 3, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Picked this up before a day of cleaning before my parent’s came to visit. Really good for depression, also leaves you with an abnormally absent sense of self, as if you get a break from how you normally respond to life, making everything lighter and more ‘figured out’. I’d use this for sports or even homework. It’ll put you in a place free from worry for a minute, doesn’t last too long but a pure sativa effect for sure.
d........e
January 22, 2021
This is good weed very happy lifted feeling
l........3
December 21, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain was awesome for watchin a movie or playing video games or chillin on your phone it had a euphoric feel with a numbing feeling
1........e
September 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
shit got me feelin 3rd person like im playing keyboard and mouse
t........7
June 20, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
To all you Whipper Snappers I would call this the Nigerian Nightmare due to it ability to Block out Everything and Slowwwww Dooowwwwnnn 😉😉