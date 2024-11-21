Bro, new fav. No contest. First strain I smoked a whole doobie of and lemme tell you, fun pursued. While smoking this listened to some Bob Seger, naturally, so we’re off to a great start. Afterwards I played some Guitar Hero then watched a stream and conked out. Best sleep of my life I can’t lie. Hits you with enough energy to have fun but completely relaxes you at the same time. Slow, gradual sleepiness comes on then bam. Best sleep ever. Highly recommend.

