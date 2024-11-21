Night Moves
Night Moves
NtM
Hybrid
Focused
Happy
Creative
Blueberry
Grape
Diesel
Night Moves effects are mostly calming.
Night Moves strain effects
Night Moves strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
Night Moves strain reviews(7)
d........1
November 21, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Very smooth smoke. Starts as a head high and becomes a whole body high. Makes you tingly and very euphoric. Good strain for listening to music. Very intense high. I highly recommend this strain.
k........5
February 28, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Bro, new fav. No contest. First strain I smoked a whole doobie of and lemme tell you, fun pursued. While smoking this listened to some Bob Seger, naturally, so we’re off to a great start. Afterwards I played some Guitar Hero then watched a stream and conked out. Best sleep of my life I can’t lie. Hits you with enough energy to have fun but completely relaxes you at the same time. Slow, gradual sleepiness comes on then bam. Best sleep ever. Highly recommend.
s........5
November 27, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely TOP 10! Immediate Relaxation that stays with you for a nice lounge still feeling... THIS IS THE PERFECT HAPPY HOUR STRAIN ***** Mix it with a blueberry strain, and you have a GOOD NIGHT ahead of you...😎