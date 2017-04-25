ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Night Nurse

Cannabinoids

Night Nurse

Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.

    Avatar for Vuki63
    Member since 2016
    Night Nurse is a great strain to induce sleep and treat pain. It leaves you with a totally relaxed, almost floating feeling. Pain melts away with this one. Would recommend to treat pain and insomnia.
    Avatar for JacobbTG
    Member since 2016
    This is a godsend of a strain for insomniacs and people looking for a good night's rest. Smooth finish, pleasant taste, and the effects seem to begin peaking around 30 min, but the duration is much longer, around 2 hours. The strain is highly sedative so not one recommended for recreational activiti...
    Avatar for jediduck
    Member since 2014
    Love this strain. Suffer from insomnia and this has helped so much more than any other strain I have tried. I have only tried tried in concentrate form and it tastes great. Hope to try the flower soon.
    Avatar for sywi
    Member since 2017
    One of the two best I've had for the purpose of the purchase, which was basically instant sleep. I'm trying to get off the benzos, and lying awake panicky and with scenarios of doom* re-playing pointlessly in my head has not been helping. And I just hate trying to fall asleep. I seldom can when I s...
    Avatar for mgoncalves
    Member since 2016
    Night Nurse is an amazing strain, i love Fire OG which is also combined with night nurse. . It has helped me with my chronic pain i would recommend this as more of a night indica to smoke it will defiantly put you in sleeping mode if you have problems falling asleep,. One of my favourites.!
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Harmony
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Hash Plant
    parent
    Strain
    Night Nurse

