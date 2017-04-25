Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.