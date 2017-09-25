ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nightmare Cookies
  4. Reviews

Nightmare Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nightmare Cookies.

Reviews

50

Avatar for jamie313
Member since 2016
So tasty..like a pine fruit cleaner cookie
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Spudberry
Member since 2019
I really like this strain as a nightcap! I get home around 8:30 and schedule sleep around 11, and this keeps me flowin during those hours
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for ChandaMija
Member since 2014
Helped me eat lunch. Effects wearing off but still present at dinner hour.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for KyleL503
Member since 2018
🔥🔥🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Nightmare CookiesUser uploaded image of Nightmare CookiesUser uploaded image of Nightmare CookiesUser uploaded image of Nightmare CookiesUser uploaded image of Nightmare CookiesUser uploaded image of Nightmare CookiesUser uploaded image of Nightmare Cookies
more
photos
Avatar for pczyk
Member since 2016
We are making Fried Ravioli Lasagna and we just smoked and I carried around the cashed bowl through the house while writing this review. the lasagna looks awesome though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RickHouchins
Member since 2019
Loving the flavor I get outta this flower. Leaves me feeling extremely happy and uplifted. I slide easily into bed with a smile on my face after relaxing and chatting with my fiancé for a few good hours. Easily one of our favorites and one I keep stashed away for special nights. Tell your friends!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for So_baroque
Member since 2018
I'm stumped. I don't know if it's bad luck regarding my circumstances or what, but this strain seems to be giving me the worst paranoia of my life, bordering on full-blown depression. The last three times I've smoked this strain, something crappy has happened, and the crappy event has been affecting...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepyTingly
Avatar for stonerserpent17
Member since 2018
This is an expensive strain at pisos dispensary, and totally worth it! The flavor and the high both satisfy whatever you were looking for in a functional indica. Surprising the blend is an indica leaning hybrid. All in all a great strain grown by Pepperlane of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly