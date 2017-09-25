Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Loving the flavor I get outta this flower. Leaves me feeling extremely happy and uplifted. I slide easily into bed with a smile on my face after relaxing and chatting with my fiancé for a few good hours. Easily one of our favorites and one I keep stashed away for special nights. Tell your friends!
I'm stumped. I don't know if it's bad luck regarding my circumstances or what, but this strain seems to be giving me the worst paranoia of my life, bordering on full-blown depression. The last three times I've smoked this strain, something crappy has happened, and the crappy event has been affecting...
This is an expensive strain at pisos dispensary, and totally worth it! The flavor and the high both satisfy whatever you were looking for in a functional indica. Surprising the blend is an indica leaning hybrid. All in all a great strain grown by Pepperlane of Las Vegas, Nevada.