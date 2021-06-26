Nice hybrid. Taken as vape extract. Quite cerebral. Energizing quality. Not great for anxiety. I started to have paranoid thoughts once I was not out and about, with other things to occupy my thoughts. I felt moderately creative. It's what I "expected" from a hybrid. Moderate musculoskeletal pain relief noted. Pleasant effects overall. "Stony" quality, but not overly psychedelic. Fairly libido enhancing for this lady, enhanced my sexual response. Definitely not a "sit alone quietly with your own thoughts" strain, especially if you're prone to anxiety or paranoia. Great for hanging out with others, and being mentally engaged. Not too giggly.