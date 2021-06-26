Wedding Driver reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Driver.
Wedding Driver strain effects
Wedding Driver strain flavors
Wedding Driver strain helps with
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Wedding Driver reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
f........7
June 26, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Nice stoney high, no anxiety. But, I did see some road signs (construction) pointed towards the woods, and I thought to myself. " their telling the trees what to do now!?" 🤔. NOW i can't but help to notice im in my hood mood 👏🍑🍆
C........9
January 31, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Perfect mix of body and head high
s........5
June 8, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Nice hybrid. Taken as vape extract. Quite cerebral. Energizing quality. Not great for anxiety. I started to have paranoid thoughts once I was not out and about, with other things to occupy my thoughts. I felt moderately creative. It's what I "expected" from a hybrid. Moderate musculoskeletal pain relief noted. Pleasant effects overall. "Stony" quality, but not overly psychedelic. Fairly libido enhancing for this lady, enhanced my sexual response. Definitely not a "sit alone quietly with your own thoughts" strain, especially if you're prone to anxiety or paranoia. Great for hanging out with others, and being mentally engaged. Not too giggly.
r........z
July 17, 2022
Relaxed
eases my panic attacks and pain. for anyone looking for good nausea relief, pain relief (especially period cramps) i feel like this strain has benefits that fit my needs. wether im anxious, nauseous, stressed, or just looking to relax, this strain’s sweet, earthy vanilla flavor alone combined with the punch to the face body high it gives has the power to cure what ails me. i have very irregular, painful periods and this strain has been great for that
N........d
January 16, 2021
A super tasty near perfect 50/50 hybrid! Starts off a little energized and creative and ending with a calming body high. Great strain for artists and creatives to smoke before working. Perfect amount of energy without being hyper/unable to focus. The exhale tastes of woodsy earthy notes with a vague vanilla spiciness at the end. Great strain!
M........4
August 7, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
My new favorite strain from the way it taste to the amazing high it gives me I just don't know where to start it’s amazing lol.
a........7
May 28, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Very calming, kept me focused
g........1
April 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Fantastic strain for pain relief. I felt an uplifting yet clear sensation on the come up yet a gentle pain relieving effect on the touch down. Wonderful effects for those of us with anxiety and depression. Beautiful cross between two fantastic strains. Leaving a clear headed uplifting yet gentle pain relieving strain. Perfect strain to just take a hit or two and come back throughout the day.