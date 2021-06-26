Wedding Driver
aka Vanilla Wafer, Vanilla Waferz, Nilla Wafers, Wafers
Wedding Driver, (originally known as Nilla Wafer, also known as "Vanilla Wafer," Vanilla Waferz," and "Nilla Wafers,") is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Sundae Driver. This strain produces uplifting effects, sending the consumer into a blissful state of mind. Wedding Driver features an aromatic vanilla flavor profile with sour grape undertones. Like its namesake, consumers say the flavor reminds them of the famous snack cookie. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Driver to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. Growers say this strain flowers into tall buds with lime green foliage outlined by milky white trichomes. Cannarado Genetics originally bred and released the cultivar under the infringing name Nilla Wafer. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Wedding Driver strain effects
Wedding Driver strain flavors
Wedding Driver strain helps with
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
