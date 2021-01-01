Loading…

Nitro Cookies

HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Relaxed
Uplifted
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Nitro Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. This pungent strain is known to provide uplifting and relaxing effects. Nitro Cookies features gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness. This strain produces frosty nugs that are dense, dark green, and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Nitro Cookies has a flowering time of 8 weeks.

Nitro Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3 people reported 10 effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

Nitro Cookies reviews4

