Gas Mask by Pacific NW Roots is a funky strain with an aroma so pungent, you might need a gas mask. Created by backcrossing a Cherry Pie and Alien Kush F2 hybrid, Gas Mask reeks of fuel with a distant note of overripe citrus. This strain was created through a collaboration with Exotic Genetix, a Pacific Northwest mainstay. Gasmask has an 8 to 9 week flowering period and a medium-sized yield for attentive growers. This pungent phenotype is known for its strong, long-lasting high, so mind your dosage. Anticipate a heavy, mind-numbing cerebral sensation that evaporates stress as it sinks into the limbs.  

Avatar for DJChronic
Member since 2016
I am huge indica fan, and other than my CBD strains that I use for PTSD, I manage anxiety and chronic pain with indicas. I tried some Gas Mask, and wow! Hard hitting body high, melted me into the couch. Great for pain relief, and I slept soundly. Excellent strain for bedtime.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for sandy84
Member since 2015
The buds that I got look abit shabby and smells abit earthy but but it in a grinder and boom the smell of lemon fuel is there. The smoke is so tasty and it creeps up on you. It is defo goin in the top 10.
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
This strain gave off a straight body buzz. No head high at all. Gave you that tired eyes feeling as well. Deff recommend this strain for indica lovers.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Jess927xo
Member since 2017
This strain definitely lives up to its name and description. I love the smell and taste of this bud. It's very relaxing and calming. Perfect for pain and inflammation as well.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for barackobongaisback
Member since 2018
My favorite part about this strain is the scent! She’s super pungent and has a little bit of a chocolatey aroma. It also has beautiful trichomes. You can tell it’s an indica just by the smell and appearance alone! In regards to the type of high: relaxing, pain relieving, no cotton mouth(!). I smoked...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Gas Mask