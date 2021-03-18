Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Nitro Lemon Haze
  4. Nitro Lemon Haze Reviews

Nitro Lemon Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nitro Lemon Haze.

Nitro Lemon Haze effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Nitro Lemon Haze reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Lemon
50% of people taste the flavor lemon
Pine
50% of people taste the flavor pine

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Nitro Lemon Haze near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...