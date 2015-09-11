ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
NL5 Haze Mist reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NL5 Haze Mist.

Avatar for Aleister_Grey
Member since 2018
I'm currently growing a hybrid of this, with strawberry cough, it has about 4 weeks worth of flowering to go but it smells delicious, and the flowers are covered in crystals, and I'm only half way through growing them!
Avatar for RelikZappa
Member since 2017
cerebral, empathetic and energetic 👍👍👍
Avatar for Jbabe94
Member since 2017
Super Keefy with a great earthy taste. The saliva dominated the indica for this Strain for sure which is great in my opinion.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for alvaroguerra
Member since 2016
I just planted two cuttings in the grownd, I´ll keep uploading future events. I{m in the southern hemesphere. keep in touch.
Avatar for Nona_Anon
Member since 2014
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for kantheist
Member since 2013
After a few rapid trenches and a smoked bowl, I have come to the conclusion that despite its absurdly high THC contents the tiny amount of CBD manages to completely suppress any anxiety, giving free way to enjoy the full benefits of the mental high.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kantheist
Member since 2013
(Fix of Overall Rating) Excellent strain, THC contents may be a bit much. Wonderful for artistic purposes, less so for tasks requiring attention.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed