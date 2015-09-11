Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NL5 Haze Mist.
Reviews
9
Aleister_Grey
Member since 2018
I'm currently growing a hybrid of this, with strawberry cough, it has about 4 weeks worth of flowering to go but it smells delicious, and the flowers are covered in crystals, and I'm only half way through growing them!
After a few rapid trenches and a smoked bowl, I have come to the conclusion that despite its absurdly high THC contents the tiny amount of CBD manages to completely suppress any anxiety, giving free way to enjoy the full benefits of the mental high.