NL5 Haze Mist by Green House Seeds is a classic sativa-dominant strain that mixes genetics from Northern Lights #5, Haze, and Kali Mist. Though primarily cerebral in effect, NL5 Haze Mist also provides a light body buzz that eases muscles into relaxation. This sativa brings a newfound vibrancy to the senses, allowing you to unlock creativity and appreciation of your surroundings. 

Avatar for kantheist
Member since 2013
I've only recently tried this one from the coffeeshops, but the 'NL5 Haze' as it was named on the list appearantly has a history as the 1st place in the Hydro category at the High Times Cannabis Cup 1996. While technically a hybrid, its THC content (14,64%) is far higher than its CBD content (1,22%...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kantheist
Member since 2013
After a few rapid trenches and a smoked bowl, I have come to the conclusion that despite its absurdly high THC contents the tiny amount of CBD manages to completely suppress any anxiety, giving free way to enjoy the full benefits of the mental high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jbabe94
Member since 2017
Super Keefy with a great earthy taste. The saliva dominated the indica for this Strain for sure which is great in my opinion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Nona_Anon
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for kantheist
Member since 2013
(Fix of Overall Rating) Excellent strain, THC contents may be a bit much. Wonderful for artistic purposes, less so for tasks requiring attention.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
NL5 Haze Mist

