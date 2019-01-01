Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Sal Robles, NorCal Purps, a.k.a. NCP, crosses two classic purple strains: Grandaddy Purple and Grape Ape. With its two noteworthy parents, NCP takes on a pungent grape flavor and has a dense bud structure that produces large chunky flowers that come in a beautiful purple hue. This stain offers a heavy, fruity high that is sedating and will most likely take you to the nearest buffet.