Purp Terps
IndicaTHC 14%CBG 1%
Purp Terps
Indica
Happy
Relaxed
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Pinene
Purp Terps effects are mostly calming.
Purp Terps potency is lower THC than average.
Purp Terps is a berrytastic indica strain bred by Casa Flor. They combined a classic Nor Cal Purps with the mouthwatering Blueberry Muffin for a stony strain that placed third place at the California Secret Sessions Cup for concentrates. Expect grape and doughy terps on the smoke with a couch lock afternoon to follow. Purp Terps has 14% THC.
Purp Terps strain reviews(1)
4........h
April 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
If you’re looking for flavor this is the one for you. Very flavorful…