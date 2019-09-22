ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Northern Hashplant reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Northern Hashplant.

Avatar for floridammj414
Member since 2019
Very chill smoke, calming sedating body effects.
Reported
Avatar for honeybear.92
Member since 2019
ArousedEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Tommyruckus
Member since 2019
Nailed it. Anxiety crusher.
Avatar for telovalova
Member since 2016
very mind relaxing but not too heavy
Avatar for Aurasticx
Member since 2019
It's amazing. It's one of the few strains that actually makes me sleepy. It feels like a warm, weighted blanket of comfort. And many dogs surrounding you. Very very relaxing and definitely works for anxiety and insomnia. You will melt into the bed. If you love this strain, for something very similar...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mw0893
Member since 2017
Kickass strain was lucky enough to go to trulieve, when this strain was in the form of minis. Picked up an 8th yesterday and another one today lol That girl Nina 9 (delta-9;) , sorry little toasty ladies and gents) but all seriousness or as best I can be this strain kicks ass. If you’re in Fort Laud...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ExoticDreamz
Member since 2019
One of the best indicas I have tried in a long time, extremely relaxing for the body and does wonders for my insomnia. Something about this strain is just different in a great way, my mindset has always been amazing with it. Would definitely recommend
Avatar for Brazilneversleeps
Member since 2019
Nice weed wish i had a pound Made fishing interesting tonight Snooking
