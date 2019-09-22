Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
It's amazing. It's one of the few strains that actually makes me sleepy. It feels like a warm, weighted blanket of comfort. And many dogs surrounding you. Very very relaxing and definitely works for anxiety and insomnia. You will melt into the bed. If you love this strain, for something very similar...
Kickass strain was lucky enough to go to trulieve, when this strain was in the form of minis. Picked up an 8th yesterday and another one today lol That girl Nina 9 (delta-9;) , sorry little toasty ladies and gents) but all seriousness or as best I can be this strain kicks ass. If you’re in Fort Laud...
One of the best indicas I have tried in a long time, extremely relaxing for the body and does wonders for my insomnia. Something about this strain is just different in a great way, my mindset has always been amazing with it. Would definitely recommend