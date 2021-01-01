Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Notorious THC
  5. Notorious THC Reviews

Notorious THC reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Notorious THC.

Notorious THC effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 8 effects
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
20% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Notorious THC near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...