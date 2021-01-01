Loading…

Notorious THC

Hybrid
Picture of Notorious THC
stock photo similar to notorious thc
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
skunk
top effect
uplifted

Notorious THC is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Notorious THC - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Notorious THC effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain

Notorious THC reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Skunk
20% of people taste the flavor skunk
Sweet
20% of people taste the flavor sweet
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia

Notorious THC reviews8

Similar to Notorious THC

Strain spotlight

