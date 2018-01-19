NukeHeads is a bold and varied hybrid created by NukeHeads’ owner and breeder, Cody Oebel. Known to produce massive plants, NukeHeads emits a primarily citrus and herbal aroma, giving off notes of lemon and hops. The strain’s flavor is tart and pungent, exhibiting skunky flavors with herbal undertones. Its effects tend to stimulate appetite and imbue consumers with a giggly aura.
NukeHeads
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Member since 2019
Member since 2015
Member since 2018