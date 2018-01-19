ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. NukeHeads
  • Leafly flower of NukeHeads

Hybrid

NukeHeads

NukeHeads

NukeHeads is a bold and varied hybrid created by NukeHeads’ owner and breeder, Cody Oebel. Known to produce massive plants, NukeHeads emits a primarily citrus and herbal aroma, giving off notes of lemon and hops. The strain’s flavor is tart and pungent, exhibiting skunky flavors with herbal undertones. Its effects tend to stimulate appetite and imbue consumers with a giggly aura.

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for Mbreault88
Member since 2018
NukeHead has a wonderful sour tart smell. The buds are nice and dense and filled with trics. It grows bushy with thick thick stalks even without stimulators. Great for new growers as it is a worry free plant to grow. Great Genetics. Definitely one you need in your jars.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHungry
Avatar for Gusto77
Member since 2018
I have grown this strain. And it absolutely does have the potential to be a beast and quite potent even for noobs as myself. I have seen first hand how this strain can help cancer patients with appetite as my girlfriend has a rare form of terminal cancer. I have felt it’s potency and after only a co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for NukeHeads
Member since 2019
Outstanding strain :) created by Cody Oebel All these people leaving negative reviews are seed banks scared of the NukeHeads rise as NukeHeads was built by the people for the people. The NukeHeads strain won 1st place in 2017 in over 17 grow competitions and shortly after that all competitors beg...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for butchcole
Member since 2015
This strain is an absolute Beast I have been growing it every grow for the past year-and-a-half it is very strong even for beginners one of my all-time faves
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for baljotj
Member since 2018
got me high every time
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review