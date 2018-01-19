ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for idiotbox03
Member since 2018
The worst strain I've ever smoked. Plant hermied on me mid flower.
HungrySleepy
Avatar for baljotj
Member since 2018
got me high every time
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for butchcole
Member since 2015
This strain is an absolute Beast I have been growing it every grow for the past year-and-a-half it is very strong even for beginners one of my all-time faves
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for NukeHeads
Member since 2019
Outstanding strain :) created by Cody Oebel All these people leaving negative reviews are seed banks scared of the NukeHeads rise as NukeHeads was built by the people for the people. The NukeHeads strain won 1st place in 2017 in over 17 grow competitions and shortly after that all competitors beg...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Bigen16
Member since 2017
For all you haters, you should be ashamed to post reviews like that. This strain produces Gigantic Buds, if you know what you are doing.
Avatar for Inygma
Member since 2019
You know this is one of the first used for insomnia. Killer! Great euphoric and long legs. Hard, skunky fuel taste with tart tones
Avatar for 777333111
Member since 2018
No that strong pretty a green immature smelling bag
Avatar for Gusto77
Member since 2018
I have grown this strain. And it absolutely does have the potential to be a beast and quite potent even for noobs as myself. I have seen first hand how this strain can help cancer patients with appetite as my girlfriend has a rare form of terminal cancer. I have felt it’s potency and after only a co...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly