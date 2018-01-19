Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Outstanding strain :) created by Cody Oebel
All these people leaving negative reviews are seed banks scared of the NukeHeads rise as NukeHeads was built by the people for the people. The NukeHeads strain won 1st place in 2017 in over 17 grow competitions and shortly after that all competitors beg...
I have grown this strain. And it absolutely does have the potential to be a beast and quite potent even for noobs as myself. I have seen first hand how this strain can help cancer patients with appetite as my girlfriend has a rare form of terminal cancer. I have felt it’s potency and after only a co...