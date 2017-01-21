ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nuken
  • Leafly flower of Nuken

Indica

Nuken

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 212 reviews

Nuken
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

The mostly indica Nuken is a Canadian strain bred by combining genetics from Kish (a cross of two Shishkaberry parents) and God Bud. Her even-keeled effects are delivered alongside a sweet, earthy aroma of fresh herbs and grass. While undeniably strong, Nuken typically leaves you functional enough to still enjoy hobbies and the company of friends. Nuken blooms with rounded, dense buds covered in a blanket of crystal resin veiling its sage hues.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1192 reported effects from 143 people
Relaxed 79%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 34%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

212

Show all

Avatar for 204Michael
Member since 2015
Big, colourful buds (mine have purple throughout) Very trichome rich, large leaves, pungent as hell! Smooth smoke, definitely a flowery aftertaste. Consumers should expect a creepy head high, followed by a total body buzz. If you're into indica's, this is a must try! Maybe shy away if this is an opt...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BC_leaf
Member since 2014
I'm a medical user, treating muscle spasms, whiplash, and PTSD. I used Nuken in a vaporizer; just a few puffs brought deep relaxation, relief from a sharp pain in my ribs, and a heavy sleepiness. I just poured a bath to deal with the muscle spasm but I'm now unsure if I'll be getting up again. Lay...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 420newb
Member since 2016
A friend introduced me to this strain and all I can say is it hits you hard and keeps you nice and tingily all night long! However you are still pretty much functional I worked an overnight shift with no problems and when I got home was still feeling fine had the most restfull sleep in my life and w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for FreakyComicGal
Member since 2017
It's a miracle. for 28 years, I have battled daily chronic migraine pain that lands me in the er 3-4× a week sometimes. Since I've discovered this strain, I am now 15 days migraine FREE! I have the regular daily pain that hurts but doesn't make me unable to function. I smoke 4-5 puffs 5-7×/day. The...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for LevDev16
Member since 2015
Amazing strain! Huge nugs (2-3 inches long) and very dense. The smell comparable to a field of flowers dusted with skunk spray and topped with sugary trichomes. Wonderfully tingly body high with elevated mood effects. I took 3 hits of this and I thought I was melting into my bed. Perfect for insomni...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More popularLeafly flower for Grape God
Grape God
More myrceneLeafly flower for Plushberry
Plushberry
More tinglyLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More sleepyLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More sleepyLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More myrceneLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More sleepyLeafly flower for DJ Short Blueberry
DJ Short Blueberry
More hungry
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Strain
Nuken

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of NukenUser uploaded image of NukenUser uploaded image of NukenUser uploaded image of NukenUser uploaded image of NukenUser uploaded image of NukenUser uploaded image of Nuken
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016
The top trending cannabis strains of 2016
Moving to Canada Post-Election? Try These Canadian Strains When You Get There
Moving to Canada Post-Election? Try These Canadian Strains When You Get There
New Strains Alert: Gumbi, Pokie, Light of Jah, G13 Diesel, and More
New Strains Alert: Gumbi, Pokie, Light of Jah, G13 Diesel, and More

Most popular in