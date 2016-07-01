ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
God Bud, originally from Jordan of the Islands, is a longtime favorite of cash croppers and medicinal users alike, providing large, dense, purple tinged buds on short, compact plants with heavy branching. A mix of  Hawaiian, Purple Skunk, and the mysterious Canadian strain known only as “God,” this strain produces copious amounts of resin and a musky-sweet smell. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that provides a strong euphoric high while tasting of tropical fruit with undertones of berry, lavender and pine. This strain was also produced under the name BC God Bud by Canadian outfit BC Bud Depot.

401 people reported 3064 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 29%
Stress 40%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 6; nausea 8-9 when I medicated round 1100 or so. Started feeling the effects upon exhale which was wonderful. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (must for me). Body high allowed me to eat breakfast. Head high allowed me to enjoy my Sunday morning with my hubby very much! ;-) Still p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for BrianAlexStone
Member since 2012
Crispy jade green buds with sort of jagged edges. Tastes so green like a plant, yet so sweet and delicious. Hit me with intense euphoria immediately upon inhaling. I felt like I was transported to some sort of tranquil tropical paradise waterfall in which many beautiful naked women bathe each other...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for vtblues
Member since 2013
I've started using this at night to control my chronic pain rather than morphine. I'm finding that if I play a video game after using it I'm going to spend a few hours there, watch TV and the same results. When I do go to bed my pain relief lasts through the night and I am very pleasantly surprised...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mickey876
Member since 2014
I am a chemo patient, and the inability to eat due to nausea, stomach cramps, etc. has been a huge challenge. I vaped a half bowl of God Bud and was ravenous 30 min later. Ate a FULL proper meal and kept it down. God bud= Godsend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for cfc0288
Member since 2014
Absolutely perfect for my first time. Took one hit and instantly felt euphoria. Just needed a few (3-4) hits from my vape pen (which was not loaded with a whole lot) and I was /good/ all night. I get really bad lows sometimes (like depressed almost suicidal lows) and I usually drink to get through i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
God Bud
First strain child
Riley Kush
child
Second strain child
City of God
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for Growing God Bud Cannabis
Tips for Growing God Bud Cannabis
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
8 Cannabis Strains That Will Make You Exclaim “Holy Cow!”
8 Cannabis Strains That Will Make You Exclaim “Holy Cow!”
7 Cannabis Strains to Celebrate Canadian Legalization (Yup, Including Beasters)
7 Cannabis Strains to Celebrate Canadian Legalization (Yup, Including Beasters)

