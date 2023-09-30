Hi! I'm a Twitch streamer, and I smoke on stream to enhance my gaming experience and to generally have fun. I picked up a pack of Nuketown, and as soon as I opened the pack to take a whiff, the powerful diesel and gassy aroma told me what I was in for. However, as strong as it smelled, it wasn't an overwhelming experience in the slightest! I have a much lower tolerance than I used to (having stopped smoking for about 2 years, and picking up again) and that said, I still had a really amazing and fun time. I prefer sativa strains and strains that make me feel more energetic, but this was fun and exciting nevertheless. I hope I get to try more Nuketown soon, as it seems like quite the elusive strain. I recommend it, and I had a 5-star experience, but for my personal taste, more energizing strains are more my fancy.

