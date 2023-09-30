Nuketown
Nuketown
NUK
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Euphoric
Diesel
Earthy
Pungent
Nuketown effects are mostly calming.
Flight Time Genetics of Denver crossed two old-school classics—Chernobyl and MK Ultra—to make this hybrid weed strain Nuketown. It’s got a classic, muted, old-school flavor–a bit sweet, hashy, and chocolatey. The high-THC hybrid proved versatile—whether it’s getting kill streaks in the Call of Duty map Nuketown, or just soaking up sunny rays on the beach.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to NuketownOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Nuketown strain effects
Nuketown strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Nuketown products near you
Similar to Nuketown near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Nuketown strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
s........r
September 30, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Just got a Nuketown liquid diamond vape by Lush. As was my experience before with the Lush vapes, the quality is great. Nuketown comes on gently; it’s a real creeper for me, for sure. I find it to be pretty uplifting for my mood. There’s that classic behind-the-eyes pressure of a good sativa present. My body feels tingly. Even if this isn’t the best option for treating pain, it still manages to relax my body enough to help reduce my pain levels. In smaller doses, as I haven’t consumed a large dose, Nuketown seems to be a good choice for daytime use as I’m left feeling focused and fairly alert. The taste is earthy and diesel with a touch of spiciness on my tongue.
a........9
July 26, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Sleepy
Uplifted
Hi! I'm a Twitch streamer, and I smoke on stream to enhance my gaming experience and to generally have fun. I picked up a pack of Nuketown, and as soon as I opened the pack to take a whiff, the powerful diesel and gassy aroma told me what I was in for. However, as strong as it smelled, it wasn't an overwhelming experience in the slightest! I have a much lower tolerance than I used to (having stopped smoking for about 2 years, and picking up again) and that said, I still had a really amazing and fun time. I prefer sativa strains and strains that make me feel more energetic, but this was fun and exciting nevertheless. I hope I get to try more Nuketown soon, as it seems like quite the elusive strain. I recommend it, and I had a 5-star experience, but for my personal taste, more energizing strains are more my fancy.
d........9
July 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
i am very happy.