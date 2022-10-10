This #33 aka Scottie Pippen from the backpackboyzla is a a excellent all around strain crossing Biscotti and Lemon Cherry gelato. Dank, round ,compact nugs with deep purple highlights and bright orange hairs all over dark green nugs. Earthy, musty , damp , coffee, plum, dewey aromas, enhanced by citrus and Cherry notes. A very unique profile aroma fo sure! The taste/flavor really continued with deeper coffee flavors, musty and citrus left on your palate after exhales. Real nice body sedation wit not really a hazy head but more of a clear head and that didn’t put you down for the count, but gets you super super relaxed. This train was a pleasure all around is definitely something that I would scoop up again!