Number 33 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Number 33.
Number 33 strain effects
Number 33 strain flavors
Number 33 strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
e........n
October 10, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Definitely the best strain I’ve ever had. Super relaxed tingly body high with a lot of euphoria. One of the best strains for my social anxiety, my favorite thing to do is just sit on the sofa and giggle with my friends during the high. Would definitely recommend trying it if you get the chance.
1........g
July 28, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Scottie Pippen (AKA: #33) by the Backpack Boyz is an Indica Dominate Hybrid containing 34.79% THC. The dark green 🟩 buds have burnt 🥵 orange 🍊pistils with effects of total mind & body calm 🥱chilling 🥶relaxation. Really enjoyed the strain, did not really enjoy the $ price $ 🤑. A brand to treat yourself to once in a while. You only live once.
c........n
July 10, 2022
funky smell with a nice burn. no so much of a slumped high but a perfect head high that soothes the body as well. most def a fan of this strain.
M........e
April 29, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
The smell is UNIQUE. Never smelt a strain like this before. I’m autistic and most strains have atypical effects on me. This strain combats the eating disorder I have from asd. I ate soo muchhhhhh My body is very thankful for this strain. Slept really good also.
N........e
January 5, 2022
This #33 aka Scottie Pippen from the backpackboyzla is a a excellent all around strain crossing Biscotti and Lemon Cherry gelato. Dank, round ,compact nugs with deep purple highlights and bright orange hairs all over dark green nugs. Earthy, musty , damp , coffee, plum, dewey aromas, enhanced by citrus and Cherry notes. A very unique profile aroma fo sure! The taste/flavor really continued with deeper coffee flavors, musty and citrus left on your palate after exhales. Real nice body sedation wit not really a hazy head but more of a clear head and that didn’t put you down for the count, but gets you super super relaxed. This train was a pleasure all around is definitely something that I would scoop up again!
T........g
January 25, 2022
"That shit good.." - Jamey O.. Smells Pretty Skunky And funky.. Light and bright on the flavor profile. Nice head high, Nice body feels. Try some if you get a chance.
g........1
May 19, 2022
this weed just made it in my top 5 it is AWESOME
T........a
August 13, 2022
preshhhha fr💙💯