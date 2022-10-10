stock photo similar to Number 33
Number 33
aka Scottie Pippen, No. 33, #33
No. 33, also known as “Scottie Pippen” and “#33,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Biscotti with Lemon Cherry Gelato. The effects of Scottie Pippen are more balancing than relaxing. The flavor and aroma of this strain are believed to be sour, skunky, with notes of citrus. Consumers report Scottie Pippen gives them a hazy head high that calms the mind without sedating the body. This strain has been praised for its unique flavors and potency. The original breeder of Scottie Pippen (aka #33) is unknown.
Number 33 strain effects
Number 33 strain flavors
Number 33 strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Number 33 strain reviews16
