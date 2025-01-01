NY Candy (NYC – New York Candy) is a culture-driven indica hybrid born from the union of Lemon Cherry Gelato × OG Kush, blending new-school candy terps with old-school OG backbone in a way only New York could inspire. This strain hits the nose with fruity candy gas wrapped in classic OG earth and spice, delivering an aroma that’s sweet, loud, and unmistakably street-certified. The flavor follows with smooth, sugary fruit on the inhale and that heavy OG truth on the exhale — the kind of terp combo that feels like the old heads linking with the new wave on the block to build something legendary. NY Candy is bold, balanced, and built different, offering a relaxed, full-body indica comfort while keeping enough clarity and vibe to stay in the moment. More than just flower, this strain represents unity, heritage, and the timeless flavor of New York culture. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience NY Candy through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.