ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. NY Cheese
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of NY Cheese

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.4 17 reviews

NY Cheese

NY Cheese

NY Cheese, a rumored hybrid cross between Cheese and NYC Diesel, provides cerebrally-focused euphoria that stimulates creativity, conversation, and a positive mood. Good for daytime use, NY Cheese delivers its effects with a spark of energy that helps you stay productive and focused. This sativa-dominant strain is a great way to bring your appetite back to life or for knocking down stress while going about your day.

Reviews

17

more
reviews
write a review

Find NY Cheese nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry NY Cheese nearby.

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
NY Cheese

Products with NY Cheese

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for NY Cheese nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More
New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More