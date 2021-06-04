Loading…
NYC Flo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NYC Flo.

NYC Flo effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
10% of people say it helps with ptsd

NYC Flo reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
20% of people taste the flavor citrus
Flowery
10% of people taste the flavor flowery
Lemon
10% of people taste the flavor lemon

