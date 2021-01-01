Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. NYC Flo

NYC Flo

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Uplifted
Talkative
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

NYC Flo is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of NYC Flo. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy NYC Flo near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

NYC Flo effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 16 effects
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
20% of people say it helps with ptsd

Similar to NYC Flo

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

NYC Flo reviews6

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight