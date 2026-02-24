O reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain O.
O strain effects
Reported by 435 real people like you
O strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
O reviews
l........n
February 24, 2026
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Oreoz definitely lives up to its name it really does taste like the well-known cookies. The aroma is sweet and dessert-like, with a strong cookie scent that you notice right away. The flavor itself is quite bold, but not in a bad way. It’s rich and sweet without being overwhelming. The high didn’t hit super fast, but it also wasn’t slow it came on steadily and smoothly. It started in my head and gradually moved down into my body, which I personally really appreciate because it gives me time to mentally prepare for the full effects. Mentally, I felt calm and at ease, but also happy and a little giggly. As the high continued, it became more physically relaxing, and eventually I felt very sleepy. For me, this is definitely an evening strain. It helps both my mind and body fully unwind, making it much easier to fall asleep and actually stay asleep. Overall, Oreoz is a sweet, comforting strain with a balanced but relaxing high that’s perfect for nighttime use.
k........4
a week ago
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
My first time trying it but now I've been partaking lol in cannabis for many years and oreoz is a great strain couple hits off my vape im hungry and sleepy which I need i would buy it in a heart beat
o........8
January 15, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Oreoz is extremely enjoyable for an experienced stoner, being fairly easy on the lungs but very powerful. The batch I have gives off notes of lemongrass, menthol, and marshmallow. Very pungent. I think Oreoz would be best enjoyed as a summertime smoke, particularly camping or a lake day. Awesome social smoke. If this strain was an artist it would be either Zach Bryan or Bruce Springsteen. Would not recommend for a first experimentation with marijuana; it will put you on your ass. 8.5-9/10, points off for excessive dry mouth.
v........l
January 7, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Oreoz: The Pinnacle of Cannabis Excellence As a seasoned cannabis enthusiast, I've had my fair share of strains, but let me just say—Oreoz is an absolute game-changer. From the moment I laid my eyes on this remarkable strain, I knew I was in for something special. Allow me to take you on a journey through the enchanting world of Oreoz, the greatest strain of all time. To start, let’s talk about the appearance. The buds are a sight to behold! Dense, chunky nugs adorned with a frosty blanket of trichomes, they glisten like diamonds under the light. The colors are a delightful mix of dark green and rich purples, sprinkled with vibrant orange hairs that give it a visually appealing pop. Each nug feels almost succulent in its firmness, hinting at the potency contained within. It’s like holding a piece of art crafted by nature itself. The moment I cracked open the bag, I was immediately enveloped in an incredible aroma. Oreoz has a complex bouquet that’s truly captivating. The initial olfactory sensation is a rich, chocolatey sweetness, reminiscent of a fresh batch of brownies coming out of the oven. But wait—there’s more! As I took a deeper whiff, underlying notes of earthy undertones and a hint of nutty sweetness came to life, weaving together into a fragrant tapestry that beckoned me to dive in. This strain is as indulgent as it sounds, and it truly awakens the senses. Now, let’s get to the best part—the flavor. The first hit transported me to a dessert paradise. The taste was an exquisite blend of chocolate and cream, with a lingering nuttiness that danced on my palate. It felt like I was tasting the most decadent dessert, incredibly smooth and enjoyable on the inhale. On the exhale, the sweetness lingered, leaving me wanting more. It was the kind of flavor that wraps around you like a warm hug, making each moment of consumption an absolute delight. As for the effects, Oreoz is nothing short of miraculous. Within moments of taking a puff, I felt an immediate wave of euphoria wash over me. It’s a perfect balance of uplifting and relaxing, making it suitable for any time of day. My worries melted away as a joyful sense of bliss settled in. I found myself immersed in creative thoughts and bursts of inspiration, ideal for tackling any project or simply enjoying deep conversations with friends. At the same time, my body felt comfortably relaxed, eliminating the stress of the day. It’s the kind of strain that invites you to bask in the moment and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. In conclusion, Oreoz is an extraordinary strain that has firmly established itself as my all-time favorite. The flawless combination of its stunning appearance, mouthwatering aroma, irresistible flavor, and transformative effects make it nothing short of a cannabis masterpiece. If you’re a cannabis lover on the hunt for the greatest strain of all time, look no further than Oreoz. It’s the pinnacle of cannabis excellence, and I can’t recommend it enough!
c........9
January 13, 2026
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
Uplifted
One of my all time favorite strain not to indo where I get sleepy but just enough to where I’m super relaxed highly recommend
d........i
February 2, 2026
realy nice strain lot of flavor that i dont smoke a lot
l........2
November 9, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
The absolute best strain I’ve ever tried! Smooth hits, decent flavor, long lasting high with no paranoia or anxiety. As someone who has tried a decent amount of weed for a semi-beginner, this is hands down my favorite. Will recommend to anyone who asks. Got mine from Good Vibes Cannabis Co in Ecorse, MI, will always return to this amazing strain.
b........l
November 4, 2025
Energetic
Relaxed
Dizzy
Relaxing smoke love this strain i find it's abit of a creeper slow comes to its full high could be intense being a new smoker but im a seasoned smoker so im fine takes me afew cones but it does catch up on you so beware but other then that good all round