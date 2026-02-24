Oreoz definitely lives up to its name it really does taste like the well-known cookies. The aroma is sweet and dessert-like, with a strong cookie scent that you notice right away. The flavor itself is quite bold, but not in a bad way. It’s rich and sweet without being overwhelming. The high didn’t hit super fast, but it also wasn’t slow it came on steadily and smoothly. It started in my head and gradually moved down into my body, which I personally really appreciate because it gives me time to mentally prepare for the full effects. Mentally, I felt calm and at ease, but also happy and a little giggly. As the high continued, it became more physically relaxing, and eventually I felt very sleepy. For me, this is definitely an evening strain. It helps both my mind and body fully unwind, making it much easier to fall asleep and actually stay asleep. Overall, Oreoz is a sweet, comforting strain with a balanced but relaxing high that’s perfect for nighttime use.