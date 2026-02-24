O
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
O
Orz
Hybrid
Relaxed
Hungry
Tingly
Tobacco
Vanilla
Coffee
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
O effects are mostly calming.
O potency is higher THC than average.
O Marijuana is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of O may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use O to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.
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O strain effects
Reported by 435 real people like you
O strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
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O strain reviews(435)
Read all reviews
l........n
February 24, 2026
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Oreoz definitely lives up to its name it really does taste like the well-known cookies. The aroma is sweet and dessert-like, with a strong cookie scent that you notice right away. The flavor itself is quite bold, but not in a bad way. It’s rich and sweet without being overwhelming. The high didn’t hit super fast, but it also wasn’t slow it came on steadily and smoothly. It started in my head and gradually moved down into my body, which I personally really appreciate because it gives me time to mentally prepare for the full effects. Mentally, I felt calm and at ease, but also happy and a little giggly. As the high continued, it became more physically relaxing, and eventually I felt very sleepy. For me, this is definitely an evening strain. It helps both my mind and body fully unwind, making it much easier to fall asleep and actually stay asleep. Overall, Oreoz is a sweet, comforting strain with a balanced but relaxing high that’s perfect for nighttime use.
k........4
a week ago
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
My first time trying it but now I've been partaking lol in cannabis for many years and oreoz is a great strain couple hits off my vape im hungry and sleepy which I need i would buy it in a heart beat
o........8
January 15, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Oreoz is extremely enjoyable for an experienced stoner, being fairly easy on the lungs but very powerful. The batch I have gives off notes of lemongrass, menthol, and marshmallow. Very pungent. I think Oreoz would be best enjoyed as a summertime smoke, particularly camping or a lake day. Awesome social smoke. If this strain was an artist it would be either Zach Bryan or Bruce Springsteen. Would not recommend for a first experimentation with marijuana; it will put you on your ass. 8.5-9/10, points off for excessive dry mouth.
Strain spotlight
O strain genetics
O grow information
Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.