OBJ is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and Biscotti. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. OBJ is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Klutch Cannabis, the average price of OBJ typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram.








