  3. Orange Cookies
Hybrid

4.6 386 reviews

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

258 people reported 1673 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 31%
Stress 25%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Lack of appetite 10%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for Hillblocksview
Member since 2016
Although my dealer dubbed the strain "Alien Orange Cookies" I found it appropriate to write my review under "Orange Cookies" as leafly did not have "Alien." My bud (no pun intended) and I rolled two J's, one for each of us. After the third hit I instantly felt insanely relaxed. By the time I finish...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for senatorbear
Member since 2016
Me Want Cookies, Me Want Cookies, Me Want some MORE Orange Cookies. I was visiting family in Washington and went into a store. The bud "clerk" not sure if that is what you call them, since it is legal over there. Anyway, he recommended Orange Cookies for a great relaxing high. Again, I am visiting...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Daniello
Member since 2013
Amazinf smell and taste.. Its a mild but "good feeling high" its potent and its taste us out if this world.. I felt relax and the aroma of this us so pleasant.. I was lucky to tries it ar San Bernardino and i got my pack of seeds! alien Orange Cookies rule!
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jinxter310
Member since 2015
This strain is a mix of orange juice bud X forum cookies . the mix allows the user to feel very alert and pain free 10 stars on both wax and concentrate. The true orange cookies are found at TlcLosangeles.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kushm0e
Member since 2017
I picked up some of this today and wasn't really sure what to expect. As I get home I crack open the bag it was sealed in and the sweet and pungent smell of fresh oranges and dank fill the room. So naturally I sit down, pack a bowl and smoke. It really is a relaxing high, it snowballs so you can't r...
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Orange Juice
GSC
Orange Cookies

