ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OCA Gold
  4. Reviews

OCA Gold reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OCA Gold.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Urdaga
Member since 2017
It’s been knocking everyone out fast lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cretin71
Member since 2015
OCA Gold interested me because it's a Hindu Kush - Afghani cross. Hindu Kush is one of my favorite strains, but it's unfortunately tough to find where I live. It smells wonderful - floral and hashy - and the taste is nice, too: floral, earth and hash. The effects, however, lean hard to the Afghani ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for smokemuchey
Member since 2017
Very, verry smooth smoke. High thc strain. Great for pain relief and relaxation. Ultimate indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for rickmon
Member since 2016
Most powerful pain relief I have experienced from cannabis. Somehow the body high seems to block or help me forget about my back pain. I have spent many sleepless nights until I found this particular strain. Not sure why it does what it does.... but it damn sure does! This is my goto strain afte...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
write a review
Avatar for Thehennaqueen
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorite strains there is. The smell is unbelievably intoxicating and eminates thru my whole room when I open the bag. Such a smooth smoke. Cured very properly. Also this company grows organic and I really appreciate that. Hopefully this strain will be around for a long time...
Read full review
Reported
feelings