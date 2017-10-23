Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
OCA Gold interested me because it's a Hindu Kush - Afghani cross. Hindu Kush is one of my favorite strains, but it's unfortunately tough to find where I live.
It smells wonderful - floral and hashy - and the taste is nice, too: floral, earth and hash. The effects, however, lean hard to the Afghani ...
Most powerful pain relief I have experienced from cannabis. Somehow the body high seems to block or help me forget about my back pain. I have spent many sleepless nights until I found this particular strain. Not sure why it does what it does.... but it damn sure does! This is my goto strain afte...
This is one of my favorite strains there is. The smell is unbelievably intoxicating and eminates thru my whole room when I open the bag. Such a smooth smoke. Cured very properly. Also this company grows organic and I really appreciate that. Hopefully this strain will be around for a long time...