ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OCA’s Cloud 9
  4. Reviews

OCA’s Cloud 9 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OCA’s Cloud 9.

Reviews

14

Avatar for Cabbage_Roll_Queen
Member since 2019
I put up with stress everyday and suffer from PTSD. I wanted something that would knock me into the ball park after a long, very stupid day. Along came this beauty. This strain is not for the beginner and a couple of puffs knocked me right down. Careful with this stuff
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Good strain- but as others have mentioned it can get away from you if you smoke too much. In moderate doses it is a pretty clear headed sativa heavy experience. With too much it gets overly racy. I personally prefer my Sativa hybrids with some euphoria though. Which this lacked for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for PaintedFanatic
Member since 2017
One of my all time favorite strains. I picked this up at my dispensary a couple weeks ago, because it was new. It's an incredibly happy high, that goes both to the head and body. Not to mention the buds are gorgeous, and smell/taste amazing. 10/10, would recommend this strain to anyone
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for smokemuchey
Member since 2017
Unique strain by the Oregon Cannabis Authority. Cloud 9 gives a powerful high that is carefree, warm and blissful-"sweet" even, possibly stimulating the same pleasure receptors in my brain as if I were eating a very tasty desert. This is the type of strain I would save to bring out during dinner pa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review
Avatar for esf1000
Member since 2017
Very helpful and great customer service and good quality product
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kanielak
Member since 2015
WOW! Thank you, Oregon Cannabis Authority for this beautiful product! The strain provided me intense body relaxation but kept my mind active and energetic. Very relaxed and engaged with out "sofa lock!" Will be looking for more products from OCA!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy