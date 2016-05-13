Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OCA’s Cloud 9.
Reviews
14
Cabbage_Roll_Queen
Member since 2019
I put up with stress everyday and suffer from PTSD. I wanted something that would knock me into the ball park after a long, very stupid day. Along came this beauty. This strain is not for the beginner and a couple of puffs knocked me right down. Careful with this stuff
Good strain- but as others have mentioned it can get away from you if you smoke too much. In moderate doses it is a pretty clear headed sativa heavy experience. With too much it gets overly racy. I personally prefer my Sativa hybrids with some euphoria though. Which this lacked for me.
One of my all time favorite strains. I picked this up at my dispensary a couple weeks ago, because it was new. It's an incredibly happy high, that goes both to the head and body. Not to mention the buds are gorgeous, and smell/taste amazing.
10/10, would recommend this strain to anyone
Unique strain by the Oregon Cannabis Authority. Cloud 9 gives a powerful high that is carefree, warm and blissful-"sweet" even, possibly stimulating the same pleasure receptors in my brain as if I were eating a very tasty desert. This is the type of strain I would save to bring out during dinner pa...
WOW! Thank you, Oregon Cannabis Authority for this beautiful product!
The strain provided me intense body relaxation but kept my mind active and energetic. Very relaxed and engaged with out "sofa lock!"
Will be looking for more products from OCA!