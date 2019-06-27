ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush, was introduced by DNA Genetics. Also known as "Private Reserve," this indica-dominant hybrid delivers a long-lasting sedative and trancey high, ideal for leisure and relaxation. True to its predecessors, this flower carries the distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. Its prominence is not new: a winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Interested in growing? Plan for a 9 week flowering time indoors.

1973 reported effects from 267 people
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 49%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 29%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for nagchampa
Member since 2014
My pain level was through the roof yesterday morning; an urgent bowl of OG18 from the table vape and I was able to dress and get to the door with the dog within .5 hour. I felt relaxed through the day and my pain was dampened enough that I managed to get a few chores done. I was pretty chatty on t...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for slakercaptain
Member since 2015
O.G. 18 - I picked up this strain tonight at HWC Phoenix. A beautiful grow and and perfect cure if you're in Phoenix and like indicas I'd definately recommend. very strong acting strain in both cerebral and body effects. classic og kush smell, beautiful nugs perfectly cured (burns to a gray ash ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I waited a while before posting on this strain. It took a bit to tweak dosages to get the best results. This "OG 18" is a very intense version of its namesake, with one distinct difference, it lasts up to 4 hours per dosage. Too much of this, and you will get couchlock, bad. Great for insomnia t...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
Funky little number. Good diesel OG taste mixed with some funk. Steady buzz, long lasting, relaxing and not too stony. Great smoke,
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for nickrazza
Member since 2014
HIGH-ly underrated strain, that sometimes misses the credit line based off of it's name. OG #18, if you have tried other OG's (a.k.a. Ocean Grown) in similar, it has a more sour pungency over the traditional KUSH scent most associate to the strain. True OG has a hindu smell, where 'Private Reserve'...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Similar strains

Leafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More hungryLeafly flower for Ghost OG
Ghost OG
More talkativeLeafly flower for Triangle Kush
Triangle Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More arousingLeafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More hungry
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG #18
First strain child
Tahoe Hydro OG
child
Second strain child
Cannalope Kush
child

5 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Diesel Terpenes
New Strains Alert: Atmosphere, The Black, Blue Dot, OG #18, and Watermelon
The Top Trending Cannabis Strains of 2015
