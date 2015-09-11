We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I bought this strain from my dealer and this strain is top of my favorite flower to smoke. Chemdawg and OG Kush are my favorite strains and this perfect combination hybrid ever. This is mad fire. I had 2 blunts and one and half bowl and I’m flying up the sky. This perfect for day off and mid day smo...
Chem OG by Firelands Scientific is a nice daytime strain as it doesn't make me feel tired or slowed down. It is a nice strain for when you need a mood boost or just want to spend the afternoon getting things done while medicated.
Amazing strain. I feel insanely relaxed and happy, extremely feisty, all while my thoughts and ideas are running rapidly. Phat Panda 🐼 outstanding work. Blue dream has always, hands down best my favorite bud but not anymore.
I just harvested my girl and made some full melt from fresh frozen and boy is it good. A dab or two in the morning and I am stoned to da bone but not put down. 4-6 dabs and night and it’ll put me out. Great for pain and depression. Keeps my spirit high and smile on. The taste is chemmy delicious lik...