OG Chem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Chem.

Effects

114 people reported 941 effects
Happy 59%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 45%
Stress 31%
Depression 23%
Pain 21%
Nausea 18%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

153

Avatar for diplomatofshine
Member since 2020
heavy euphoric in a non-cheesy way.
Avatar for mellowmoodgotme
Member since 2014
I bought this strain from my dealer and this strain is top of my favorite flower to smoke. Chemdawg and OG Kush are my favorite strains and this perfect combination hybrid ever. This is mad fire. I had 2 blunts and one and half bowl and I’m flying up the sky. This perfect for day off and mid day smo...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChronicLee
Member since 2016
Chem OG by Firelands Scientific is a nice daytime strain as it doesn't make me feel tired or slowed down. It is a nice strain for when you need a mood boost or just want to spend the afternoon getting things done while medicated.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JakeZ420
Member since 2014
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Photos

Avatar for Zombie_Raye
Member since 2019
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Smokeys.eyes
Member since 2019
Amazing strain. I feel insanely relaxed and happy, extremely feisty, all while my thoughts and ideas are running rapidly. Phat Panda 🐼 outstanding work. Blue dream has always, hands down best my favorite bud but not anymore.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for DaveA123
Member since 2015
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Uisgegreen
Member since 2019
I just harvested my girl and made some full melt from fresh frozen and boy is it good. A dab or two in the morning and I am stoned to da bone but not put down. 4-6 dabs and night and it’ll put me out. Great for pain and depression. Keeps my spirit high and smile on. The taste is chemmy delicious lik...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry