OG Los Angeles Kush

The self-titled Original Los Angeles Kush by Los Angeles Kush is an award winning indica with a THC percentage pushing 27%.The strain’s dense lime green nugs are sticky with resin and emit a deep aroma of pine and fuel. OG LAK brings amplified indica effects that sedate and weigh on the body. This restful mental and physical state makes OG LAK an excellent night cap or good medicine for consumers suffering from insomnia and chronic pain. Utilize the Original Los Angeles Kush in the evening to get the best results from this potent indica strain.     

Avatar for Topshelfkitty
Member since 2017
The OG Los Angeles Kush that comes in the blue box is straight fire. Never once been disappointed! I follow LAK just to see when the new drops are and I tell all my friends they need to try their strains. My next favorite would have to be that Strawberry Blondie.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dabshley710
Member since 2016
og Los Angeles kush has to be my all time favorite strain for anyone who hasn't tried it I defiantly recommend it. It's tested at 34.04% thc so you know that it will do the job no doubt about it but it's not something i would have a 1st time smoker use a little to strong. It looks and smells amazing...
Sleepy
Avatar for Dean02
Member since 2016
Best all-around indica, hands down. Promotes relaxation, calmness of body, mind and soul. Kills pain and anxiety immediately. Supports rest in the evenings. Best used in the evenings before bed. You will wake up rested and rekindled toward a productive day.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Weedtime626
Member since 2017
This is the best strain because it's high is out of this world into Infiniti and beyond, it has a very of taste piney some would say,and the effect of this strain is awesome again l.a.k is the best in L.A hands down.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Candylips93
Member since 2017
This strain is super heavy! Anytime I have taken this strain with me I get a great high. I get amazing sleep, my pain goes away and I'm able to relax my body. The high is good very strong recommend anyone to try it out 🙃
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
King Louis XIII
OG Los Angeles Kush