Smoking out of a beamer hemp blunt. Been about 5 minutes since I started smoking it feel the effects strongly. Had to put it out and only smoke less then half. Really strong and potent flower. Would highly recommend if your just tryna to chill out. 5/5 will buy again!
I bet it is the best one for people that want to relax and do nothing, or watch a movie. So I made a mistake and rolled a joint with my boyfriend in the morning for wake and bake. I felt my head too heavy and instantly went back to bed. Also I had 2 bad trips from the first 2 joints I ever smoked fr...
Extremely strong pungent indica strain. Comes in huge popcorn nugs in a bit of quantity. The effects out of a beaker with ash catcher are immediate and intensely sedating/relaxing. I can't sleep, this is a tremendous aid in sleeping and is better than medications I am on. This is not a social strain...
Didn't know what I was smoking at first lit up and 20 minutes later I was thinking less about food and more about the nap I was gonna take. Love the pine and earthy taste, best sleep I've ever gotten without feeling even a little bit drowsy afterwards.