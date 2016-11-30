ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Poison (also known as Poison OG) may put you to sleep after the first taste. Potent and fast-acting, this hybrid was designed to knock out even the worst cases of insomnia. Not a good strain if you’d like to get things done, OG Poison is strictly for nighttime use. Featuring a pungent and piney aroma, this strain is long-lasting and provides a very soothing, heavy body sensation for users. 

Avatar for tripdog
Member since 2010
I use this bud to alleviate insomnia, and to curb cravings for alcohol and opiates. All three goals are met with this flower. It is deep, dark green with some orange hairs and lightly crystalized. The aroma is nutty, with a strong presence of pine. I am not an aficionado when it comes to flavor,...
Avatar for Coloradolights33
Member since 2012
Smoked a small bowl of OGP to try it out, and was really impressed. After exhaling, I immediately felt the effects, and had to find a chair to sit down in. I watched tv for the entire time, too relaxed to get up and curb my munchies. Great bed-time strain, full effects are felt within the first 5 mi...
Avatar for DiB
Member since 2010
Healthy dark green color with orange hairs all over and a nice frosty coating. Nice density on the nug pods; not overly dense but a healthy heft to them. The smell is very unique on this strain. It's like a cross between fruit and grain but very strong. It tastes like it smells and could even be li...
Avatar for choppedprada
Member since 2016
Wavy
Avatar for weediesforbreakfast
Member since 2014
Not a complete knock out but still gets the job done for insomnia if you smoke enough. The effects took about 10 minutes. Definitely a higher grade strain.
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Poison
First strain child
Suicide Girl
child
Second strain child
Pineapple Cookies
child

